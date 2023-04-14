Staying dry for Friday and Friday night and still very warm. Rain will return on Saturday though ahead and along a cold front. See when showers and storms are most likely and how much we'll cool down in our weekend forecast video.
10 supplies you need to start a container garden this spring
Tectsia Stackable Vertical Planter
This indoor/outdoor vertical planter is perfect for growing herbs in a kitchen corner or produce on your patio. The five tiers are designed to allow water filtration from top to bottom, and the rolling dolly makes this container garden planter easy to move.
Torevsior Vertical Garden Bed
If you want to grow smaller vegetables, flowers and herbs without taking up too much space on your back porch, try
this five-tier vertical planter. The long, deep containers can support a large variety of plants.
Vivosun Grow Bags
If you want a cost-effective way to set up your container garden, grow bags are an affordable solution with
this five-pack of 10-gallon bags coming in at under $30. The sturdy handles make it easy to rearrange your garden, too.
Quictent Raised Garden Bed
If you don’t have a big yard, a raised garden bed is the perfect space-saving solution. This planter has a convenient storage shelf and wheels for easy movement.
Gemgo Potato Grow Bag
If you like to keep track of your root vegetables while they grow, try
these seven-gallon grow bags. Each one has a convenient built-in window that allows you to track the progress of your plants and harvest at the right time.
Amerlife Raised Bed Trellis
Climbing plants will thrive in
this raised garden bed with a built-in trellis. The attractive wood container also doubles as a privacy screen.
Gardening Tool Kit
If a container garden is your first attempt at growing your own food or flowers, this
stainless steel garden tool kit is a great place to start. Durable gloves and a tote tool bag also are included.
Meiwo Hanging Planters
Whether you want a small herb garden in your kitchen or have a spare spot to hang plants on your balcony,
this wall planter allows you to grow up to seven different plants without taking up a single inch of floor space.
SwinDuck Self-Watering Hanging Pots
These cute hanging pots have a deep self-watering reservoir to help your plants thrive. Whether you’re growing flowers, ferns, or strawberries, these planters will be a welcome addition to your container garden.
Inbloom Hydroponics Growing System
If you live in an apartment and don’t have outdoor space, you can still grow your own container garden. This
countertop hydroponic planter has 10 pods for herbs or small fruits and vegetables.
