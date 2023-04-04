High winds can cause hazards while traveling. High profile vehicles, such as semi trucks, should use caution when traveling through storms. Smaller cars should leave space when following high profile vehicles, as a single strong gust can overturn the vehicle.
When driving in storms, travelers should also know what to do if inclement weather turns into a tornado.
• Take shelter in the nearest building, if possible.
• Do not seek shelter under an overpass. The structure intensifies wind speed.
• If there is no safe building nearby, look for a depression or ditch that is safely and significantly lower than the level of the roadway. Lie down in that area. Hands and arms should be used to protect the head and neck.
• If there is no ditch or low areas nearby, park and stay in the car and continue to wear a seatbelt. Lean over to stay below window level. If possible, use hands, blankets or coats to protect the head and neck.
