Weather fit for a postcard to continue into next week for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will continue to see weather fit for a postcard, with plenty of sunshine and highs from the upper 60s to mid-70s over the next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 72 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 53, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 69 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 44, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 67 and west winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 75, 76, 73 and 72, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 50, 57, 52 and 54.
The only chance for precipitation is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a beautiful stretch of weather, with just scattered showers possible on Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 71, 69, 68, 75, 77, 74 and 69, and overnight lows around 54, 44, 52, 60, 54 and 56.
Monday’s high in Madison was 62 at 2:51 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 86 for Oct. 5, set in 1922.
Monday’s low in Madison was 33 at 12:52 a.m., 9 degrees below the normal low and 10 degrees above the record low of 23 for Oct. 5, set in 1980.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.05 inches, 0.35 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.46 inches, 0.07 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.61 inches, 4.26 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 5 is 1.41 inches in 1995.
