Weather advisory in effect for central Wisconsin; 1 to 2 inches of snow possible

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin Sunday morning after Madison got its first dusting of snow for the season.
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, according to the National Weather Service.
Lighter snow is possible to the south, though precipitation could fall as freezing drizzle or light rain, the weather service says.
Precipitation is expected to taper off from west to east between mid-morning and early afternoon Sunday.
Clouds should give way to sun this afternoon in Madison with temperatures topping out around 36 degrees and northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
There is a chance of snow again before 2 p.m. Monday with a chance of rain in the afternoon before unseasonably warm weather returns on Tuesday, when the high in Madison is expected to reach 53 degrees with partly sunny skies.
Worst blizzard ever: Remembering the 'Big Snow' of 1881