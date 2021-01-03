Weather advisory: Dense, freezing fog for south-central Wisconsin Sunday to Monday

A dense and freezing fog advisory is in effect for many counties throughout southern Wisconsin Sunday night through Monday morning, the National Weather Service reported.
The hazardous weather advisory for Dane and surrounding counties starts at 6 p.m. Sunday and goes until 12 p.m. Monday. Drivers are warned that visibility will be low, and potential freezing fog could lead to slick spots on roads.
"If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you," the National Weather Service said.
The heavy, wet snow will hit hardest across southwest and south-central Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for that area from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory is in effect to the north and east from 6 p.m. through noon, according to forecasters.
There still is some uncertainty on the strength and track of the system, as well as the precipitation type, but the new year figures to start on a messy note for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.