Weather advisory: Dense, freezing fog for south-central Wisconsin Sunday to Monday

A dense and freezing fog advisory is in effect for many counties throughout southern Wisconsin Sunday night through Monday morning, the National Weather Service reported.

The hazardous weather advisory for Dane and surrounding counties starts at 6 p.m. Sunday and goes until 12 p.m. Monday. Drivers are warned that visibility will be low, and potential freezing fog could lead to slick spots on roads.

"If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you," the National Weather Service said.

The thick fog could lead to only being able to see one-fourth of a mile or less in front of one's vehicle, the National Weather Service said.

Patches of fog could continue into the afternoon and evening in Madison on Monday, along with a slight chance of snow between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Highs in the low 30s are expected.

