Weak storm could mean slippery roads overnight into Saturday for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see some light snow and drizzle overnight into Saturday, with brief periods of patchy freezing drizzle that could result in slippery roads, according to forecasters.

The freezing drizzle will happen mainly north and west of the Milwaukee metro area, the National Weather Service said.

The system won’t come close to the nearly 4 feet of snow that accumulated in parts of the northeastern U.S. from a powerful nor’easter Wednesday and Thursday.

"This weak system will be more of a nuisance this weekend but can make for slippery roads during the evening and overnight hours and slow travel down a bit with a coating to an inch of snow in some places," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 34 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.