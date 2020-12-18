Weak storm could mean slippery roads overnight into Saturday for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see some light snow and drizzle overnight into Saturday, with brief periods of patchy freezing drizzle that could result in slippery roads, according to forecasters.
The freezing drizzle will happen mainly north and west of the Milwaukee metro area, the National Weather Service said.
The system won’t come close to the nearly 4 feet of snow that accumulated in parts of the northeastern U.S. from a powerful nor’easter Wednesday and Thursday.
"This weak system will be more of a nuisance this weekend but can make for slippery roads during the evening and overnight hours and slow travel down a bit with a coating to an inch of snow in some places," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 34 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 60% chance for precipitation overnight in the form or snow, possibly mixed with drizzle before 4 a.m., then snow as the low falls to around 31. Snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.
Saturday’s forecast features a 30% chance for snow before 9 a.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 35 and southwest winds around 5 mph turning out of the northwest in the morning.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 24, Sunday should be partly sunny, with a high near 35 and southwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for snow, mixing with rain after 11 a.m. on Monday, and a 20% chance for rain and snow on Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 36, 38, 36 and 17, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 25, 25, 29 and 10.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts a possible light mix overnight into Saturday morning, a slight chance of light snow Monday, and possible snow Wednesday.
Noel said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 33, 35, 35, 39, 36, 34 and 20, and overnight lows around 29, 24, 26, 26, 29 and 14.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 31 at 3:24 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 54 for Dec. 17, set in 1939.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 15 at 11:59 p.m., the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 13 below for Dec. 17, set in 1972.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.53 inches, 0.57 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.32 inches of precipitation, 4.48 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 17 is 0.44 inches, set in 1896.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 6.4 inches, 1.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.7 inches, 2.9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 17 is 4.1 inches, set in 1963.
Madison’s snow depth is 5 inches.
