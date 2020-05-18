Waterlogged southern Wisconsin will get a chance to dry out, with rising temperatures

Next 12 Hours
Waterlogged southern Wisconsin will get a chance to dry out, with dry weather and rising temperatures on the way, according to forecasters.
East-central and southeastern Wisconsin were hit hardest by heavy rain starting Sunday, with several rivers that include the Sheboygan, Fox, Root and Milwaukee remaining above flood stage through mid-week, the National Weather Service said.
Lingering onshore flow and higher waves along the Lake Michigan shoreline will cause localized areas of flooding and erosion along the lakeshore, prompting a lakeshore flood advisory to be issued by the Weather Service.
Occasional showers into Monday night are forecast to add less than another half-inch to the hefty totals of several inches that have fallen since Sunday.
Officially, 2.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, shy of the record for May 17 of 2.58 inches set in 2000.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 70% chance for showers, with less than a tenth of an inch possible, cloudy skies and patchy fog before 2 p.m., a high near 56 and northeast winds around 15 miles per hour.
There’s a 40% chance for showers overnight, mainly after midnight as the low falls to around 51.
Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers before 11 a.m., with a high near 64 and east winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or thunderstorms return at 20% Friday and Friday night, 40% Saturday and Saturday night, and 50% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Wednesday through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 67, 71, 74, 80 and 83, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 51, 51, 56, 59 and 62.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered light showers Monday, tapering at night; isolated showers Tuesday morning; and a few storms possible Saturday and Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 56, 65, 70, 74, 75, 79 and 80, and overnight lows around 50, 50, 49, 53, 57 and 59.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 54 at 5:10 p.m., 15 degrees below the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 86 for May 17, set in 1971, 1987 and 2001.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 50 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 32 for May 17, set in 2002.
Officially, 2.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 3.12 inches, 1.27 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 8.63 inches, 1.18 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 11.31 inches, 1.18 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 17 is 2.58 inches in 2000.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s May total stayed at a trace, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.8 inches above normal.
Since records have been kept, Madison has never had snow on May 18.
