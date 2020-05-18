Waterlogged southern Wisconsin will get a chance to dry out, with rising temperatures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Waterlogged southern Wisconsin will get a chance to dry out, with dry weather and rising temperatures on the way, according to forecasters.

East-central and southeastern Wisconsin were hit hardest by heavy rain starting Sunday, with several rivers that include the Sheboygan, Fox, Root and Milwaukee remaining above flood stage through mid-week, the National Weather Service said.

Lingering onshore flow and higher waves along the Lake Michigan shoreline will cause localized areas of flooding and erosion along the lakeshore, prompting a lakeshore flood advisory to be issued by the Weather Service.

Occasional showers into Monday night are forecast to add less than another half-inch to the hefty totals of several inches that have fallen since Sunday.

Officially, 2.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, shy of the record for May 17 of 2.58 inches set in 2000.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 70% chance for showers, with less than a tenth of an inch possible, cloudy skies and patchy fog before 2 p.m., a high near 56 and northeast winds around 15 miles per hour.

There’s a 40% chance for showers overnight, mainly after midnight as the low falls to around 51.