River levels are dropping in parts of Wisconsin hit by major flooding, but many roads remain closed due to water over the pavement.

The weather is helping to alleviate the flooding situation, with dry and mild conditions forecast for the rest of the week, except for a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday, the first day of spring.

Flood warnings remain in effect on rivers in south-central Wisconsin that have gone over their banks, including the Rock, Baraboo, Crawfish and Sugar Rivers, with water gradually receding in areas upstream.

Along the Mississippi River, flood warnings could be extended, since the water is expected to rise and not crest until early next week, the National Weather Service said.

A full list of flood warnings can be found on the Weather Service watches and warnings website.

Roads that remain closed include Highway 60 in Columbus, Highways 188 and 113 in Lodi, Highway 19 at Highway KP in Dane County, Highway 69 south of Verona and Highway 44 near Pardeeville.

Other county highways and town roads also are closed, so check ahead to see if your preferred travel route is open.

Highway closings can also be found on the state highway travel map.

Those who are traveling will find excellent weather throughout the state.

The Weather Service forecast calls for sun and a high of 49 on Tuesday, a 30 percent chance of rain mainly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday with a high of 47, then sunshine and highs in the 50s Thursday through Sunday.

We could see a slight chance of rain and snow showers Sunday night into Monday, with a high of 51.

Monday's high in Madison was the normal 44, 37 degrees below the record high of 81 for March 18, set in 2012.

The low of 22 was 4 degrees below normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 2 below for the date, set in 1923 and tied in 1941 and 1959.

No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.88 inches, 0.24 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 18 was 0.80 inches in 1971, which came down as the record 12.0 inches of snow.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.38 inches of precipitation, 2.58 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 1.9 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 8.5 inches above normal.