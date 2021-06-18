Watch now: Wisconsin farmers facing early drought

“The best thing for farmers is for your neighbor to have a drought because prices go up but you still have supply,” Mitchell said. “But I’m not worried about meeting demand yet. The season’s long.”

No rutabagas?

For farmers who provide customers with boxes of produce each week through community supported agriculture, or CSA, programs, the drought has meant a season full of surprises.

“I can’t tell my customers what’s going to be in the bag every week because if I go out to the field and I don’t have as many as whatever is out there, they’re not going to get that,” said Wendy Landau of Small Potato Farm, who farms 2 acres in McFarland.

Landau said trying to till her dry soil is like “trying to get into cement,” though the mulching she did earlier in the year has helped it retain some water. Land management choices like mulching can be key during drought years, Lafayette County Extension agent Josh Kamps said. Practicing no-till farming, using cover crops when fields are bare and rotationally grazing cattle herds can build up the organic matter in soil, allowing it to “harvest rain and not trigger runoff,” Kamps said.