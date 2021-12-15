Watch now: Update on tonight's severe wind threat

What to Expect
- Wind gusts of 60-70 mph will be common as the line of showers/storms moves over us now until midnight.
- Isolated gusts up to 90 mph possible.
- Heavy rain and lightning, particularly near the Iowa/Minnesota border.
- Isolated fast moving tornadoes, especially west.
- Isolated hail up to quarter size.
- Winds will very slowly decrease after line moves through.
- Wind gusts will still be around 40-50 mph through mid-afternoon Thursday.
- Dry, but high temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 30s.
- Much lighter winds by Thursday evening.