 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Update on tonight's severe wind threat
0 Comments
breaking

Watch now: Update on tonight's severe wind threat

  • 0

Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin for the rest of the night and into Thursday.

What to Expect

  • Wind gusts of 60-70 mph will be common as the line of showers/storms moves over us now until midnight.
  • Isolated gusts up to 90 mph possible.
  • Heavy rain and lightning, particularly near the Iowa/Minnesota border.
  • Isolated fast moving tornadoes, especially west.
  • Isolated hail up to quarter size.
  • Winds will very slowly decrease after line moves through.
  • Wind gusts will still be around 40-50 mph through mid-afternoon Thursday.
  • Dry, but high temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 30s.
  • Much lighter winds by Thursday evening.
Tornado Watch
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Update on tonight's severe wind threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics