Watch now: Unseasonably cold temperatures across Wisconsin, rain/snow mix for some Wednesday night

Like yesterday, temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out in our updated forecast video.

Plus, the latest episode of our new weather podcast, "Across the Sky," is out! How is spring changing and how is it impacting allergy season? The Lee Weather Team takes an in-depth look.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather

