Watch now: Travel problems expected as snow moves in

Snow will return to Southern Wisconsin later today and with it will come travel problems.
Precipitation will begin as snow during the late morning hours and will continue through the early evening while transitioning to rain. The transition to rain will begin to the south and east sooner than locations to the north and west. This will result in higher snow totals in areas like La Crosse and Baraboo versus Racine and Kenosha.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the state through the evening hours. During the afternoon in particular, snow will be heavy in spots. This will reduce visibility and make for slick spots on roads.
If possible, driving should be avoided during the afternoon today. If you must travel, use caution and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Tuesday's Forecast
La Crosse
- Scattered snow AM, snow likely PM
- Breezy: Gusts around 20 mph, high temp: 32
Madison
- Isolated snow AM, snow likely PM
- Breezy: Gusts around 20 mph, high temp: 34
Racine/Kenosha
- Isolated snow AM, rain/snow mix likely PM
- Breezy: Gusts around 25 mph, high temp: 38
Tuesday Night's Forecast
La Crosse
- 20% chance rain/snow mix early, partly cloudy
- Snow total: 2”-4”
- Low temperature: 10
Madison
- 30% chance rain/snow mix early, mostly cloudy
- Snow total: 2”-3”
- Low temperature: 20
Racine/Kenosha
- 40% chance rain early, mostly cloudy
- Snow total: 0.25”-1”
- Low temperature: 28
Wednesday's Forecast
La Crosse
- Partly cloudy, 10% chance snow in the afternoon
- High temperature: 19
Madison
- Partly cloudy, 20% chance snow in the afternoon
- High temperature: 26
Racine/Kenosha
- Partly cloudy
- High temperature: 35