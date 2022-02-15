Watch now: Tracking our next round of winter weather

While the latest winter storm to hit the Midwest looks to have bigger impacts to our south, southern Wisconsin will still be scraped, causing travel issues for some.

Only isolated rain showers are expected during the early morning Wednesday, but more widespread activity is expected for the afternoon. While no icy conditions are expected, the homebound commute Wednesday will likely be a little slower than normal because of this rain.

The early evening hours Wednesday will see a transition to freezing rain, sleet, and eventually snow. This transition will begin earlier and be shorter around the Madison area. Little if any ice is expected to accumulate. The Racine/Kenosha area could see up to two hundredths of an inch of freezing rain and two tenths of an inch of sleet. This is just enough to possibly cause icy spots on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads. A light glaze of ice on vehicles, plants, and other outdoor surfaces is also possible. A period of snow is expected late Wednesday night before the first round of activity exits the area.

The early morning hours Thursday look pretty quiet across all of southern Wisconsin. Only a few flurries may be around. A wave of low pressure looks to bring another round of snow in the afternoon though, particularly around Racine and Kenosha. Here, snow could be heavy and visibility will be reduced. The snow won't last long though. All activity looks to exit the region after the early evening hours Thursday.

Below are the forecast snow totals for various locations in southern Wisconsin:

Kenosha: 2.5 to 4.5 inches

Racine: 2 to 4 inches

Lake Geneva: 1.5 to 3.5 inches

Madison: 0.5 to 1 inches

Beaver Dam: 0.5 to 1 inches

Portage: 0 to 0.5 inches

Baraboo: 0 to 0.5 inches

While only nuisance traffic problems are expected in and around Madison, more significant slow downs are expected in the Racine/Kenosha area. Use caution driving here Wednesday night through Thursday and give yourself extra time to reach your destination, especially Thursday afternoon.

While temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s Wednesday, Wednesday evening's cold front will cause temperatures to tumble once again. Lows will be in the low 20s Wednesday night. Very little warming is expected on Thursday with highs just in the mid 20s and winds gusting 30 to 40 mph. Thursday night will see lows around 5, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

