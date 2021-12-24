Watch now: Tracking our Christmas weekend weather
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Nice weather in southern Wisconsin, while icy roads cause massive pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see highs well above freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters, while freezing rain Thursday morning caused icy roads and led to a huge pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
After a chilly Wednesday, much warmer air moves into southern Wisconsin for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters.
Some snowflakes might fall on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across southern Wisconsin, but temperatures will be too warm for any accumulation, meaning there will be no white Christmas, according to forecasters.
Q: What is the winter solstice?
Southern Wisconsin might see some mixed precipitation on Christmas Eve, but it will be too warm for a white Christmas, which is defined as having an inch of snow on the ground, according to forecasters.
At least 45 tornadoes have been preliminarily confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
