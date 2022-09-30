 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Temps on the rise Friday in southern Wisconsin. What's in store for the weekend?

  • 0

It's back to normal temperatures Friday in southern Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast video.

Ian is a hurricane once again and will make a second U.S. landfall later today. Here's the latest forecast:

After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain, high winds, and storm surge to the Georgia and South and North Carolina. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics