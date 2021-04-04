Watch now: Summery Sunday a contrast to week of rain, thunderstorms in forecast

After an Easter Sunday that felt more like summer than spring, a week or rain and possible thunderstorms is on the horizon for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say.

Although total precipitation amounts are expected to be less than half an inch through Wednesday, rain is possible every day of the week as a few storm systems make their way through the area, the National Weather Service said.

"However, Wednesday night through the weekend we should expect more rain, making for a potentially wet week overall," the weather service said.

In Madison, the storms could start as early as Sunday night, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m., the forecasters said.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, with a high near 73 that day, according to the weather service. The chance goes up overnight, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

Tuesday through Thursday has varying chances of showers and possible thunderstorms, but mild temperatures in the low 70s expected each day except for Thursday, when a high in the low 60s is predicted, forecasters said.