Watch now: Strong cold front Thursday in southern Wisconsin

Photos: Rescuers flock to save parrots stranded by Ian
A pair of birds wait to be transported back to the mainland in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Volunteers helped rescue hundreds of birds from a sanctuary that was damaged by Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Parrots sit in cages waiting to be transported to the mainland in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Volunteers helped evacuate hundreds of birds from the Malama Manu Sanctuary to escape damage from Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Alexis Highland handles a parrot that is being evacuated from the Malama Manu Sanctuary in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Bryan Stern, founder of Project Dynamo, carries a bird being rescued from a sanctuary in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The organization was called to rescue a collection of hundreds of exotic birds from the island after Hurricane Ian devastated the region. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
A woman pushes a cart filled with containers holding exotic birds at the Malama Manu Sanctuary in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
A crumpled section of roof sits beside a bird cage at the Malama Manu Sanctuary in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The sanctuary was heavily damaged by wind and flooding during Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of exotic birds to be relocated. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Will Peratino, owner of the Malama Manu Sanctuary, top right, and Alexis Highland, bottom right, place a bird in a cage on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Pine Island, Fla. Hundreds of birds had to be evacuated from the island after Hurricane Ian swept through the region. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Will Peratino peers into a bird cage on his property in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Peratino's rare and exotic birds had to be evacuated from his bird sanctuary after Hurricane Ian damaged the property. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Crates of exotic and rare birds are transported by boat to the mainland off the coast of Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Crates of exotic and rare birds are loaded onto boats in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Animal crates holding exotic and rare birds viewed through a window are carried to a boat waiting to transport them back to the mainland in Pine Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
