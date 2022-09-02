Watch now: Southern Wisconsin Labor Day weekend forecast

Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our Labor Day weekend forecast video.

Since late July, there’s been a wave of flash flooding events across the U.S. As the climate warms, flooding is becoming more common and more extreme. In this week’s episode of “Across the Sky,” the Lee Weather Team takes a deeper dive into why this is, what’s expected in the future, and what can be done to limit the impacts.