Watch now: Snow returns to the forecast for southeastern Wisconsin

While most of Tuesday will be dry, isolated rain and snow showers will begin to pop up during the late afternoon around Racine and Kenosha. Activity looks to be limited to the far southeastern tip of the state through the evening hours, but late Tuesday night, snow will spread a little farther north and west.

While only isolated light snow showers are in the forecast for the Madison area Wednesday morning, snow looks likely around the Racine/Kenosha area. Snow could briefly be heavy and with winds gusting around 20 mph, any snow that does fall will be blown around. This will result in reduced visibility and some snow covered roads for the morning commute Wednesday. It does not look like a traffic nightmare for Racine and Kenosha, but it does look like a morning where you should give yourself a little extra time to get to work or school.

Off and on light to moderate snow showers are in the forecast for the rest of the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, with more activity still expected closer to Lake Michigan than farther west.

The last of the snow flurries will come to an end around the Madison area Thursday morning. Snow showers will probably continue for Racine and Kenosha though as a band of lake-effect snow sets up just to the south. It doesn't look like as much snow as Wednesday, but it will add to the snow total.

By the end of the day Thursday, here are the snow amounts we're expecting across southeastern Wisconsin:

Kenosha: 1 to 4 inches

Racine: 1 to 3 inches

Lake Geneva: 1 to 2 inches

Beaver Dam: Trace to 0.5 inches

Madison: Trace to 0.5 inches

Baraboo/Portage: 0 to 0.25 inches

While temperatures will reach the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday, a cold front arriving during the late afternoon will push our temperatures right back down. High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the mid teens around Madison to the low 20s around Kenosha. Factor in the breezy conditions though and it will only feel like it's in the single digits.

Thursday looks slightly colder still. Temperatures will start the day around 10 degrees with highs mainly in the mid to upper teens. Still breezy, so wind chills will struggle to rise above zero.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

