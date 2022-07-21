 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Small rain chance today in Wisconsin, but chances improve for Friday

  • 0

Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast video.

5 cool recipes to make when the weather is hot

This week's recipe roundup is all about keeping cool. Think salads, smoothies and no-bake desserts.

Seriously Simple: Pan Bagnat is a vegetable salad in a sandwich
Madison.com Recipes, Food and Cooking Tips
AP

Seriously Simple: Pan Bagnat is a vegetable salad in a sandwich

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

We usually want our sandwiches prepared with the freshest bread and served immediately, but not this spectacular summer sandwich. 

Seriously Simple: Celebrate the Fourth of July with this fresh salad
Madison.com Recipes, Food and Cooking Tips
AP

Seriously Simple: Celebrate the Fourth of July with this fresh salad

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Grain salads are always a good solution to cooking on hot summer days, since you can cook the grain in the early morning, leaving your kitchen cool for the rest of the day.

Seriously Simple: A simple technique creates a juicy result
Madison.com Recipes, Food and Cooking Tips
AP

Seriously Simple: A simple technique creates a juicy result

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

The tastes of summer are bountiful. Colorful fruits and vegetables abound, and barbecuing is the welcome technique to complement summers’ best produce.

The Kitchn: This peanut butter banana smoothie is cool, creamy and completely satisfying
Madison.com Recipes, Food and Cooking Tips
AP

The Kitchn: This peanut butter banana smoothie is cool, creamy and completely satisfying

  • Patty Catalano, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Smoothies may be the most versatile of foods. They can be a grab-and-go breakfast, a refreshing afternoon snack, an easy way to get in a serving or two of fruits and veggies — or all of the above. 

EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars
Madison.com Recipes, Food and Cooking Tips
AP

EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

As if no-bake weren’t tempting enough, the filling uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese to cut the calories and saturated fat.

The Kitchn: Fourth of July wine sparklers are fun and festive
Madison.com Recipes, Food and Cooking Tips
AP

The Kitchn: Fourth of July wine sparklers are fun and festive

  • Coco Morante, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Perky blueberries and star-shaped slices of watermelon bob festively in the drink, transforming the spritzer into a holiday-appropriate sparkler. They also make for tasty edible garnishes to gobble up once you’re done sipping.

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics