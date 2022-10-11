 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms across Wisconsin Tuesday night

Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Get the latest on the timing and hazards in our weather update.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

