Watch now: Severe weather threat returns to Wisconsin for Memorial Day and continues for Tuesday

Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. The latest on the timing and threats in our Memorial Day forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

