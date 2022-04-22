 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Severe weather possible for parts of Wisconsin both Friday and Saturday

Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Watch our latest forecast video for everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

