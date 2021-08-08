Watch now: Severe tornado destroys 6 homes, 11 other buildings in Grant County

They huddled inside the building as the tornado passed. The hood vents to the kitchen blew off, and at least 12 cars in the parking lot had their windows blown out, Connely said.

Ashmore and her husband waited out the storm in their basement, where they watched as pieces of debris flew through a hayfield and heard the tornado’s roar.

“I was scared,” she said. “It was huge. It was just like this huge cloud, cliff-like thing. You couldn’t see the ends of it.”

No injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter, Braun said. Volunteers helped clean up the area Sunday afternoon. Emergency Management had so many volunteers — Braun said hundreds — that they ran out of tasks for them to do.

“As soon as the sun came up, there were volunteers here to help clean up debris,” Braun said.

Hunt, who runs his own tree business, put his phone number out on social media for anyone who needed help moving trees out of their yards, off of their cars or off of their homes. On one man’s property, he said, 155 trees were down.

Hunt is putting his business on hold this week and instead said he plans to help the residents of Boscobel and those just outside of town.