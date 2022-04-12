 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Severe storms possible for some in Wisconsin Tuesday night and again Wednesday afternoon

Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance for severe weather returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

