Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Seasonably chilly in southern Wisconsin Thursday. When will rain chances return?
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is toda…
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…
Madison's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Mad…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area…