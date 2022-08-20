 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Rain likely in southern Wisconsin Saturday, chance continues Sunday

Good chance of showers and storms today as a cold front works over us. See when rain is most likely in our area and how wet Sunday will be in our updated weekend forecast video.

While dodging showers and storms this weekend, listen to the latest episode of our “Across the Sky” podcast. This week, the Lee Weather Team interviews former hurricane hunter Warren Madden.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In Part One, Warren describes what it’s like to fly into a hurricane, including his most harrowing mission.

In Part Two, Warren tells us about an amazing experience he had flying into a storm at night and what it takes to become a hurricane hunter.

Local Weather

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

