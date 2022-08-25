Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast video.
Watch now: Rain continues for southern Wisconsin Thursday
Get the umbrellas ready! Rain ahead of a cold front today and along a cold front tomorrow. Find out when showers and storms will be most likely in our updated forecast.
Good chance of showers and storms today as a cold front works over us. See when rain is most likely in our area and how wet Sunday will be in our updated weekend forecast.
Columbus reached the Bahamas in the first days of October, meaning that he sailed through the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season without incident.
A few showers will be around Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain is coming tonight. More showers and storms Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Very pleasant today! Fog will form late tonight though and then a chance of showers comes back for Wednesday. Find out how long the fog will stick around and who has the best chance of rain here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Toda…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it …
This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Madison …