Watch Now: National Weather Service update on 'Hurricane force winds' possible in south-central Wisconsin Wednesday night

Next 12 Hours
Wisconsinites in southcentral and southeastern parts of the state are bracing for strong storms with potential hurricane force winds forecast to reach the area Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service has released a hazardous weather bulletin for the southern part of the state, as a complex of thunderstorms is expected to bring potentially damaging winds from the north upwards of 75 miles per hour, large hail and possible tornados.
Widespread power outages and extensive tree damage is possible. Campers in tents and RVs are strongly encouraged to find established storm shelters.
There are going to be corridors in southcentral Wisconsin into the southeastern part of the state that could see potentially hurricane force winds, National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Miller said. If tornados occur, they're expected to take place northwest of Madison.
The National Weather Service is tracking a number of individual storms moving southeast from the northwest part of the state that could converge into a line of strong storms expected to sweep across southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday evening.
“We’re confident in this happening, the caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms,” Miller said.
The storms will accompany a cold front which is expected to cause a drop in temperatures after forecast heat index readings between 95 and 100 Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a slight chance thunderstorms could continue into Thursday, but the National Weather Service is predicting a mostly sunny day with highs around 85 degrees. Thursday night will bring most clear skies with a low around 61 degrees and Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.
The milder weather at the end of the week could continue into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and a high near 84 degrees. Saturday night also has a slight chance of thunderstorms with a low around 60 degrees, going into a Sunday that promises to be mostly sunny with a high around 77 degrees.
Precipitation of 0.04 inches was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, making Madison’s July total 1.08 inches, 2.22 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total is 5.68 inches, 2.90 inches below normal. The 2021 total is 12.86 inches, 8.85 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 22 is 3.61 inches in 2010.