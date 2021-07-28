Watch Now: National Weather Service update on 'Hurricane force winds' possible in south-central Wisconsin Wednesday night

How to stay safe during severe thunderstorms

Here are some tips from the National Weather Service on how to stay safe during severe thunderstorms:

Stay inside a sturdy building or shelter that can protect you from deadly lightning, large hail, damaging winds, flooding rain and tornadoes.

Once in a shelter, stay away from windows and avoid electrical equipment and plumbing.

Bring pets inside.

If there is time, secure loose objects outside as these objects often become dangerous flying debris in high winds.

Postpone outdoor activities until the storms have passed.

If caught outside, take shelter in a sturdy enclosed building or hard top automobile immediately. Avoid open spaces, isolated objects, high ground and metallic objects.

Get out of boats and away from bodies of water. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

If a tornado is spotted, act quickly and move to the lowest level basement of your shelter, putting as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible.

The National Weather Service encourages everyone to have a weather safety plan in place and to review it ahead of any predicted severe weather.