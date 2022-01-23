 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Mostly sunny Sunday, but more snow ahead for southern Wisconsin
Watch now: Mostly sunny Sunday, but more snow ahead for southern Wisconsin

One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.

After a snowy Saturday night, mostly sunny skies return for Sunday. While it will look nice outside, it won't be feeling nice. High temperatures look to stay in the teens across southern Wisconsin.

The break from the snow will not last long. Another round will start to push in to the western part of the state around 7 p.m. Sunday and will spread to the east as the night goes on. Low temperatures will reach the single digits.

Light to moderate snow showers will still be around Monday morning, particularly between Madison and the Racine/Kenosha area. With visibility still reduced and some snow-covered roads, the morning commute will probably be slowed down. Give yourself some extra time to get to work or school.

All snow will exit the region during the early afternoon Monday. Snow totals will range from 1 to 2 inches for most, with a few locations possibly picking up 3 inches.

Behind the snow, even colder air will move in. Temperatures will fall near or below zero Monday night under mostly clear skies. It doesn't look particularly breezy, but there will be just enough wind to make it feel even colder. Wind chills look to range from around minus 10 to minus 20 early Tuesday morning.

Sunday's Forecast

La Crosse

  • Mostly Sunny
  • High Temperature: 13

Madison

  • Mostly Sunny
  • High Temperature: 13

Racine/Kenosha

  • Mostly Sunny
  • Breezy, Gusts Around 25 mph
  • High Temperature: 18

Sunday Night's Forecast

La Crosse

  • Snow Likely, Especially Before Midnight
  • Cloudy Skies
  • Low Temperature: 6

Madison

  • Snow Likely, Especially After Midnight
  • Cloudy Skies
  • Low Temperature: 4

Racine/Kenosha

  • Snow Likely After Midnight
  • Mostly Cloudy
  • Low Temperature: 7

Monday's Forecast

La Crosse

  • Isolated Snow Showers In The Morning, Partly Cloudy In The Afternoon
  • Breezy, Gusts Around 25 mph
  • High Temp: 21, Wind Chill: 10

Madison

  • Scattered Snow Showers In The Morning, Mostly Cloudy In The Afternoon
  • Breezy, Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
  • High Temp: 23, Wind Chill: 12

Racine/Kenosha

  • Snow Likely In The Morning, Few Flurries In The Afternoon
  • Breezy, Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
  • High Temp: 27, Wind Chill: 16

Monday Night's Forecast

La Crosse

  • Mostly Clear
  • Low Temp: -7, Wind Chill: -22

Madison

  • Mostly Clear
  • Low Temp: -5, Wind Chill: -17

Racine/Kenosha

  • Mostly Clear
  • Low Temp: 2, Wind Chill: -12

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather

