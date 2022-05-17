 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday

Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight. The rain chance will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures as well. Get the full details in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's updated forecast.

Plus, the latest episode of the "Across the Sky" weather podcast is out! Tornadoes pose a greater threat to some people than others. The Lee Weather Team takes an in-depth look at who is most vulnerable and what can be done to protect them.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

