Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

To see the historical chance of a white Christmas at more locations and across the country, check out this website: Interactive map: Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The advisory will be in place until 11 p.m. on Wednesday as forecasters expect tornadoes, hail and winds reaching 90 miles per hour across large tracts of the Midwest.
Some snowflakes might fall on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across southern Wisconsin, but temperatures will be too warm for any accumulation, meaning there will be no white Christmas, according to forecasters.
Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties are under a wind advisory until 5 p.m. Thursday, with gusts to 45 mph producing chilly conditions as highs fall back into the 30s, according to forecasters.
Q: What is the winter solstice?
