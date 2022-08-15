More will stay dry than see rain, but showers will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Isolated showers in the forecast for southern Wisconsin
A flash flood watch is in effect for southern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon, following heavy rainfall Saturday night and more expected Sunday evening according to the National Weather Service.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The Madison area …
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks like it wi…
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 deg…
This evening in Madison: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.