Watch now: Full details on Saturday's severe weather threat in Wisconsin

Photos: Heat wave stretches across US
A worker replaces shingles on a roof Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Oklahoma City, before the heat of the day sets in. Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
People try to keep cool at the Justa Center, a resource center catering to the older homeless population, as temperatures hit 110-degrees Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Phoenix. Heat associated deaths in Arizona's largest county appear headed for a record this year with 17 such fatalities reported through the first week of July and another 126 under investigation as a growing number of homeless people live outside as temperatures remain well into the triple digits. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Edinburg Vela High School marching band members perform during practice at Edinburg Vela High School Wednesday, July,20, 2022 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
Delcia Lopez
Yonathan Ghersi, owner of 26 Degrees brewing stops to take a break from cleaning kegs in the heat, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Derell Sevenson of Soul Hibachi and Seafood cooks over a hot grill, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Artist Rosita de Amarin cools down with a chilled mango from her ice chest, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Pompano Beach, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Asa Smith, 7, of Brattleboro, Vt., relaxes in the waters at Old Jelly Mill Falls, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Dummerston, Vt., as temperatures rise into the upper 90s. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Kristopher Radder
Sopheya Gutierrez, 6, of Westminster, Vt., rides on the back of her mother, Starr, as they cool down in the West River, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Dummerston, Vt., as temperatures rise into the upper 90s. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Kristopher Radder
Kimberly Rodriguez, from Springfield, Mass., goes tubing with her two daughters, Katalina Oyola, 5, and Jerriahnys Oyola, 2, as they cool down in the West River, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Dummerston, Vt., as temperatures rise into the upper 90s. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Kristopher Radder
Ducks pass a beachgoer as they float down the American River at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Once again temperatures in California's capital crossed the 100-degree mark. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
A woman and youngster wade in the waters of the American River at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Once again temperatures in California's capital crossed the 100-degree mark. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Dylan Schoenfeld, 9, of California, leaps over a fountain while cooling off with his brother Charlie, 5, while on vacation during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Boston. Dangerously high temperatures Thursday threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South as millions of Americans sought comfort from air-conditioners, fire hydrants, fountains and cooling centers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Brent Thurmon, who is currently homeless, is wheeled on 11th Street, just west of Trenton Ave., by friend A.J. McCosar, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Thurmon had been in a local hospital for dehydration, and was treated and released. He said they gave him an IV and a security guard took him to 11th and Trenton and dropped him off. He was unable to get up or move. McCosar was going to take him to a friend's house where he could recuperate(Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Mike Simons
A girl cools off at a fountain during hot weather at the River Trails Park District Woodland Trails Pool in Mount Prospect, Ill., Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A woman pushes a stroller during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A man runs during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A man plays tennis during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
"It's a volcano!" exclaims 6-year-old Nolan Rought of Madison, Wis. as he uses his shirt to diffuse a fountain at Citygarden in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 21, 2022. According to the National Weather Service, the St. Louis region is expected to experience triple-digit temperatures through the weekend with heat index up to 109 expected on Saturday.(Jack Myer/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Jack Myer
A child, right, reacts under a plastic rain cover as he walks in the rain with his family during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Manhattan, New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
People take shelter from rain during summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A woman uses her phone during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New York. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
Noah Hurtado, 9, splashes down a water slide during a visit to a sprayground Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory Thursday for areas of southeast New Mexico, southwest Texas and west Texas. High temperatures between 96 and 98 degrees are expected to last until Monday according to the NWS' extended forecast (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
From left, Arturo Coca, 8, Maricla Coca, 7, and Madalyn Lange, 5, walk through a water feature as they cool off from the heat during a visit to a sprayground Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory Thursday for areas of southeast New Mexico, southwest Texas and west Texas. High temperatures between 96 and 98 degrees are expected to last until Monday according to the NWS' extended forecast. ((Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
A man rests in the park at dusk during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A man rests with his dog as a couple passes by at dusk during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
People spend time at the park at dusk during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
People spend time at the park at dusk during a summer heat wave, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South on Thursday, as huge swaths of the country sweltered under a heat wave that could continue for days and send temperatures soaring in places like Boston, Little Rock and Virginia Beach. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
A woman cools off at a fountain at the Woodland Trails Pool in Mount Prospect, Ill., on a warm Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
