Watch now: Full details on Saturday's severe weather threat in Wisconsin

Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Get everything you need to know about the timing and hazards in our updated forecast video.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

