 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Watch now: Full details on Saturday's severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin

  • 0

Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on the timing and threats in our Saturday forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics