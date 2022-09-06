Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is in our weather update.
Watch now: Fog and a few showers in southern Wisconsin Tuesday
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning is one way to get nitrogen into the soil.
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Some rain around this morning, but as a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered storms are expected and a few could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details in our latest forecast.
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is…
The amount of energy involved in just one rain event last week could power the entire Madison metro area for approximately 3.9 years.