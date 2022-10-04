Watch now: Dry Tuesday, but rain chance returns to southern Wisconsin Wednesday

A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but rain will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when showers will start and who has the best chance in our latest forecast video.
Hurricane Ian may be gone, but its impacts will be felt across southwest Florida for years to come. On this week’s episode of “Across the Sky,” the Lee Weather Team looks back at the storm and discusses what lessons can be learned moving forward.
Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves path of destruction
A U.S. Coast Guard HH-65 Dolphin helicopter flies over damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A U.S. Coast Guard Hercules C-130 flies over damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A Coast Guard helicopter flies over damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
John Quigley carries a piece of artwork made by his daughter, the only thing he found to salvage from his collapsed home, as he pulls his girlfriend's son Sebastian in a cart while walking off the island, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Shrimp boats lie jumbled together and run aground two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in the San Carlos Island area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
Holly Ciaglia, left, kisses her partner Evan Mackay after they found, then lost, and found again their unbroken bottle of champagne, bought to celebrate their new life in Fort Myers Beach, in the wreckage of Red Coconut RV Park, after it was destroyed in Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. After visiting Fort Myers Beach for 18 years, the couple had finally decided to move there for good, purchasing in Red Coconut three weeks ago.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
A figurine rests on debris in the wreckage of Red Coconut RV Park, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from destroyed buildings swept from the beachfront lies amid damaged homes, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris rest against the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
In this aerial photo, a damaged boat is shown stranded on a sandbar in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
Friends seeing each other for the first time since the passage of Hurricane Ian stop to embrace, as they walk and bike on the island to collect belongings from whatever remains of their homes, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers walk with Bobby, right, and Sue Stillwell, left, to retrieve their luggage from a third-floor beachfront condo, as FWC officials help the couple to evacuate, after Hurricane Ian tore through about one week into the couple's planned three month vacation, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
Debbie and Lou Evans push their dog Brody on a hotel luggage cart they found amidst the wreckage, as they come to check on their home, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
Wind gusts, blowing down King Street, twist umbrellas during Hurricane Ian in Charleston, S.C., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Grace Beahm Alford - member image share, The Post And Courier
A massive tree split during the winds and rains of Hurricane Ian bends over power lines and spills out into the street, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in North Charleston, S.C.
Meg Kinnard - staff, AP
Meg Kinnard - staff, AP
