Watch now: Dry today, but showers and storms will return to Wisconsin tonight and Thursday

One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast video.

Plus, a new episode of “Across the Sky” is out. This week the Lee Weather Team counts down the top 10 tornado myths. Don’t be fooled by these again! Give the podcast a listen and get the real facts on tornadoes.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

