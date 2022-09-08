Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Dry Thursday, when will rain return to southern Wisconsin?
Lightning is one way to get nitrogen into the soil.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partl…