The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast video.
Watch now: Dry Friday in southern Wisconsin. Here's what to expect for the weekend
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is toda…
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Mad…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area…
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. T…