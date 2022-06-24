 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend

Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

