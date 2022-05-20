 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Cold front moving across Wisconsin Friday. Wet day with chilly temperatures on the way

Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps yesterday's severe storms in central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota and then breaks down your weekend forecast in our updated forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather

