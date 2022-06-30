Watch now: Cold front brings rain, chance of severe storms to Wisconsin Thursday and Thursday night

Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Get the latest information in our forecast video.
alert top story
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Get the latest information in our forecast video.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.