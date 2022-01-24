Watch now: Bitterly cold temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday across Wisconsin

While we won't be breaking records, temperatures will be painfully cold across central and southern Wisconsin the next couple of days.
Early Tuesday morning, temperatures will range from zero to minus 10 across the area. With winds around 10 mph still expected, "feels like" temperatures will range from minus 15 to minus 25 degrees.
Tuesday afternoon won't be much better. High temperatures will mainly be in the single digits, but with wind gusts around 20 mph, wind chills will range from minus 10 to minus 15 in most locations.
Tuesday night looks like another rough one. Temperatures will dip down to minus 5 to minus 15 across the area. There won't be much wind, but just enough to push the "feels like" temperatures into the minus 20 to minus 30 range.
Expect wind chills to stay below zero through the afternoon on Wednesday. We'll likely see our warmest temperatures of the day, around 15 degrees, Wednesday evening as a warm front pushes into the area. This will finally allow "feels like" temperatures to rise above zero. High temperatures will return to normal levels Thursday afternoon, around 30 degrees.
With this kind of cold, extra precautions need to be taken, especially early Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If you do venture out, extra layers, hats, and gloves will be a must. Don't forget about the outdoor pets! Make sure they have adequate shelter or let them come indoors.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.