The weather should be a little warmer in Madison this weekend, as the cold gripping the region finally loosens up.
The National Weather Service said highs around 30 are expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 30s continuing into next week.
Skies should be sunny through Tuesday, before the next chance for rain and snow comes on Wednesday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 14.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 28.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 16.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 31.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 18.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 30.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 21.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 35.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 26.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers, high near 35.
- Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers, low around 29.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers, high near 36.