Warmth continues for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of rain chances

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin’s warm October will continue for the next week, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to possibly hitting 80, and plenty of rain chances, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 75 and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms as the low falls to around 61.
The chance for showers and storms is 80% on Thursday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, a high near 72 and east winds around 5 mph.
Thursday night and Friday both feature a 50% chance for showers and storms, with a low around 60 and a high near 73 under partly sunny skies, and southwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or storms are 20% Friday night and Saturday, 40% Saturday night and Sunday, 20% Sunday night, 30% Monday, 40% Monday night, and 20% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 78, 75, 68 and 71, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 58, 63, 56 and 55.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers developing overnight; scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday, with possible rain totals of a quarter to three-quarters of an inch; a few showers Thursday night; isolated showers possible Friday and again Sunday; and showers and storms possible later Monday into Monday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 73, 70, 73, 80, 78, 74 and 71, and overnight lows around 60, 59, 60, 63, 58 and 54.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 69 at 2:52 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 86 for Oct. 5, set in 1922.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 60 at 11:39 p.m., 16 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 23 for Oct. 5, set in 1980.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.08 inches, 0.41 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 2.42 inches, 1.5 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 19.01 inches, 11.99 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 5 is 1.41 inches in 1995.