Warming trend will have highs in 20s for weekend, 30s next week for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin dodged the powerful storm still hammering much of the middle of the country on Thursday with quiet and cold weather that will gave way to a warming trend, according to forecasters.

National Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Cronce a band of light lake effect snow developed overnight and will graze southeast Wisconsin at times Thursday, bringing up to an inch for locations closest to Lake Michigan. The band will push inland as it weakens Thursday night, bringing a dusting to a half-inch to the rest of the lakeshore.

The major winter storm spread rain, freezing rain and heavy snow across a big swath of the country on Thursday, disrupting travel as roads in many states were left icy by the wintry mix and airlines canceled thousands of flights due to the weather, the Associated Press reported.

A long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine remained under winter storm warnings and watches and the path of the storm stretched further from the central U.S. into more of the South and Northeast. Heavy snow was expected from the southern Rockies to northern New England, heavy ice buildup was likely from Texas to Pennsylvania, and along the warmer side of the storm, strong thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes were possible Thursday in parts of Mississippi and Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Snow totals reported by the National Weather Service included 14.4 inches in the central Illinois town of Lewistown; 13.8 inches in St. Joseph, Michigan; 11.5 inches in the northeastern Missouri city of Hannibal; and 11.2 inches in South Bend, Indiana.

Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, said central Illinois and northern Indiana appeared likely to receive the most snowfall, with totals up to 18 inches.

On Thursday in Madison, look for gradually clearing skies, a high near 14 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour producing wind chills of 10 below to zero, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 1 below, Friday’s forecast features a 30% chance for snow, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 17 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chills of 5 below to 5.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s a 20% chance for snow before 7 p.m. as the low falls to around 1 below, and that will be the last chance for precipitation into Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 23, 28, 23, 32 and 36, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 17, 7, 10 and 23.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts flurries possible later on Friday, again Sunday and Wednesday, as temperatures moderate through the weekend.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 13, 17, 24, 30, 25, 35 and 36, and overnight lows around 3 below, 1, 17, 6, 14 and 24.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 20 at 12:14 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 51 for Feb. 2, set in 2020.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 8 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 36 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Feb. 2, set in 1959.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s February total at zero, 0.09 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.17 inches, 1.02 inches below normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 0.48 inches, 1.08 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 2 is 1.48 inches in 1983.

With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s February total stayed at zero, 1 inch below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.6 inches, 11.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.2 inches, 14.1 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 2 is 6.6 inches in 1983.

Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.

