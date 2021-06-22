Warming trend will bring chances for storms, heavy rain later in week for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A warming trend will bring chances for thunderstorms and much-needed rain that could total more than 2 inches Thursday into Friday, according to forecasters.
There is also a marginal risk – the lowest of five levels – for severe storms on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 73 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 58.
Wednesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms before 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 78 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 80% Thursday night, with possible rain totals of 1 to 2 inches; 70% Friday, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch; 40% Friday night; 20% Saturday; 30% Sunday; 20% Sunday night; and 30% Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Wednesday through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 78, 80, 81, 80, 81 and 80, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 66, 67, 63, 60 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers overnight, mainly south of Madison; isolated showers Wednesday, mainly south of Madison; scattered showers and storms Thursday; showers and storms Thursday night and Friday; a few showers and storms possible Friday night; and isolated showers and storms possible Saturday through Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 73, 78, 78, 80, 76, 79 and 79, and overnight lows around 58, 65, 67, 62, 58 and 58.
Monday’s high in Madison was 69 at 12:08 a.m., 11 degrees below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 100 for June 21, set in 1988.
Monday’s low in Madison was 51 at 11:18 p.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 36 for June 21, set in 1992.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 2.03 inches, 1.67 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 9.21 inches, 7.62 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 21 is 3.46 inches in 1954.