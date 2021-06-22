Warming trend will bring chances for storms, heavy rain later in week for southern Wisconsin

A warming trend will bring chances for thunderstorms and much-needed rain that could total more than 2 inches Thursday into Friday, according to forecasters.

There is also a marginal risk – the lowest of five levels – for severe storms on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 73 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 58.

Wednesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms before 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 78 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 80% Thursday night, with possible rain totals of 1 to 2 inches; 70% Friday, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch; 40% Friday night; 20% Saturday; 30% Sunday; 20% Sunday night; and 30% Monday.