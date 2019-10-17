Warmer weather is headed for south-central for the weekend, with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s for the area Friday through Sunday, according to forecasters.
There is a small chance for thunderstorms late Sunday night and Monday, the National Weather Service said.
On Thursday in Madison, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 54 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 37 with some patchy frost possible, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 59 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
There’s a 30% chance for showers overnight Friday into Saturday after 1 a.m.; a 60% chance Saturday, with possible totals of less than a tenth of an inch; a 40% chance for showers and storms Sunday night; a 60% chance Monday; and a 40% percent chance for showers Monday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 58, 62, 60, 50 and 52, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 48, 42, 50, 44 and 38.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 53 at 3:13 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 81 for Oct. 16, set in 1879 and 1938.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 41 at 10:49 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 19 for Oct. 16, set in 1891.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 4.44 inches, 3.22 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 11.24 inches, 6.89 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 40.83 inches, 11.66 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 16 is 0.99 inches in 1914.