Warmest weather of year continues for southern Wisconsin, but big change coming

Next 12 Hours
Prior to Monday, Madison had not seen a high cracking 60 since November, but two more 60-degree days could be on tap, according to forecasters.
But by the time we set clocks forward an hour early Sunday morning, it will be feeling closer to winter than spring, with highs back in the 40s and lows in the 20s, the National Weather Service said.
The change will come after a system moves through that could bring showers and thunderstorms to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
It will be even warmer not far west of Wisconsin, with record highs going back to the 1800s likely to be broken, as a northward bulge in the jet stream allows unseasonable warm air to surge into the north-central U.S., AccuWeather said.
"High temperatures into the 70s can extend as far north as parts of South Dakota and Minnesota on Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Minneapolis’ record high for March 9 is 61 set in 1879, and the forecast is for highs in the upper 60s.
By midweek, a colder air mass will clash with the warm air mass, setting up a storm system that will spark a range of unsettled weather conditions, AccuWeather said.
Several inches of snow is predicted from the Wyoming and Colorado Rockies east through South Dakota and into Minnesota, with close to a foot in some locales, while storms, heavy rain and flooding all are possible on the southern side of the system.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 70% chance for showers overnight, mainly after 3 a.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible; an 80% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday before noon, then showers, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; a 50% chance for showers and storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday; and a 20% chance for showers Thursday.
Look for an overnight low around 50, a high Wednesday near 60, a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 43, and a high Thursday near 52.
Chances for rain and snow showers return at 20% Sunday, and 40% Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 51, 43, 44 and 45, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 30, 25, 25 and 30.
Monday’s high in Madison was 62 at 2:53 p.m., 23 degrees above normal and 11 degrees below the record high of 73 for March 8, set in 2000.
Monday’s low in Madison was 34 at 11:59 p.m., 12 degrees above normal and 44 degrees above the record low of 10 below for March 8, set in 1960.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at a trace, 0.49 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.13 inches, 1.04 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 8 is 1.24 inches in 1893.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at a trace, 2.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.2 inches, 0.2 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 8 is 10 inches in 1961.
Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.
Photos: Check out these epic shots of past Madison-area storms