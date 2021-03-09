Warmest weather of year continues for southern Wisconsin, but big change coming

Several inches of snow is predicted from the Wyoming and Colorado Rockies east through South Dakota and into Minnesota, with close to a foot in some locales, while storms, heavy rain and flooding all are possible on the southern side of the system.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.

There’s a 70% chance for showers overnight, mainly after 3 a.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible; an 80% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday before noon, then showers, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; a 50% chance for showers and storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday; and a 20% chance for showers Thursday.

Look for an overnight low around 50, a high Wednesday near 60, a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 43, and a high Thursday near 52.

Chances for rain and snow showers return at 20% Sunday, and 40% Sunday night and Monday.